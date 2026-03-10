ChatGPT now explains math and physics with interactive visualizations

OpenAI is rolling out dynamic visual explanations for more than 70 math and science concepts in ChatGPT. Users can tweak variables in real time and see the effects on graphs and formulas instantly. For now, the topics are geared mainly toward high school and college students, covering things like binomial squares, exponential decay, Ohm's law, compound interest, and trigonometric identities.

According to OpenAI, the interactive explanations are available now to all logged-in users worldwide, regardless of their subscription plan. Over time, OpenAI plans to expand the learning modules to cover additional subjects.

