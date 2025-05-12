AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

ChatGPT now lets users analyze company data through a SharePoint connector

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
ChatGPT can now access company data through a SharePoint connector. The beta feature is available for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users. With the new integration, ChatGPT can analyze and summarize content from multiple SharePoint sites, complete with source references. OpenAI says use cases include cross-department summaries of strategy documents or building customer profiles by combining internal data with information from the web.

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT only accesses content that users have permission to view, and by default, the data is not used for training. Support for Enterprise customers is coming soon. Users can configure the connector in ChatGPT settings under "Connected Apps." Last week, OpenAI also rolled out Deep Research for Github.

