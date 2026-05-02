ChatGPT now tracks users for ads by default as OpenAI looks for new revenue

OpenAI has turned on marketing cookies by default for free ChatGPT users. In an email dated April 30, the company said it now shares limited data like cookie IDs and email addresses with advertising partners to promote its own products on third-party platforms such as Instagram. Chat content isn't being shared, according to OpenAI spokesperson Taya Christianson.

WIRED found the setting was automatically switched on for two free accounts, but not for paying users. To turn off tracking, head to "Settings > Data Controls > Marketing Privacy" in the ChatGPT app and disable the option. You can also use the "Your Privacy Choices" link on the website or manage cookies through your browser.

OpenAI has been running ads inside ChatGPT in some countries since February, looking to monetize its free users and nudge them toward paid plans. More than 90 percent of ChatGPT users stick with the free version, which translates to steep costs for the company. Google is testing ads in its AI tools too, though for now that's limited to its AI search integration.

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