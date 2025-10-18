AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

ChatGPT paid subscriptions reportedly stall in Europe

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Spending on ChatGPT has leveled off in Europe, according to a new report from Deutsche Bank. The number of paying users hasn't grown since May 2025, even though the service reports 800 million weekly users worldwide. Free alternatives like Google AI Mode and Perplexity may be slowing down the growth of paid subscriptions. OpenAI is already exploring ways to monetize free users, possibly through advertising or commission-based sales links.

Ad
Image: dbDataInsights, Deutsche Bank Research

Similarweb data shows that ChatGPT's largest European markets are the United Kingdom (4.2 percent), France, and Germany (3.2 percent each). ChatGPT has now overtaken Disney Plus in Europe and brings in nearly half as much revenue as Spotify. If the pace holds, ChatGPT could surpass Spotify in 2027 and Netflix in 2028.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
dbresearch.com
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI needs new scaling laws for both its AI models and its revenue

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Google brings live Google Maps data to its Gemini models

AI in practice

AI researcher Andrej Karpathy says agentic AI is years away from matching industry hype

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

ChatGPT paid subscriptions reportedly stall in Europe

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Anthropic claims to lower the entry barrier for advanced AI models with Claude Haiku 4.5

AI research

OpenAI says GPT-5 shows 30 percent less political bias than previous models

AI in practice

OpenAI suddenly remembers that copyright law exists after a few days of wild Sora videos

Google News