ChatGPT paid subscriptions reportedly stall in Europe

Spending on ChatGPT has leveled off in Europe, according to a new report from Deutsche Bank. The number of paying users hasn't grown since May 2025, even though the service reports 800 million weekly users worldwide. Free alternatives like Google AI Mode and Perplexity may be slowing down the growth of paid subscriptions. OpenAI is already exploring ways to monetize free users, possibly through advertising or commission-based sales links.

Similarweb data shows that ChatGPT's largest European markets are the United Kingdom (4.2 percent), France, and Germany (3.2 percent each). ChatGPT has now overtaken Disney Plus in Europe and brings in nearly half as much revenue as Spotify. If the pace holds, ChatGPT could surpass Spotify in 2027 and Netflix in 2028.

