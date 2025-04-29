ChatGPT search hits a billion weekly queries as OpenAI bets big on AI-powered shopping

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

ChatGPT's expanding search and shopping features highlight OpenAI's drive towards monetization. However, the platform's conversational approach to information retrieval poses unique challenges for commercialization, setting it apart from traditional search engines like Google and raising questions about its path to profitability.

OpenAI reports that ChatGPT's search function has crossed a major milestone, processing over one billion web searches in a single week. The feature has become one of ChatGPT's fastest-growing and most-used capabilities, the company says.

The latest update introduces several enhancements, including a new shopping module that streamlines product discovery, comparison, and purchasing. Users now have access to visual details, pricing information, and customer ratings, along with direct purchase links.

Video: OpenAI

OpenAI says that product recommendations remain independent and advertising-free. The shopping feature will roll out gradually to Plus, Pro, Free, and non-logged-in users worldwide over the next few days.

The update brings broader improvements to ChatGPT's search capabilities. The system now provides multiple citations per response, making it easier for users to verify information across different sources. A new highlighting system shows which parts of responses correspond to specific sources.

Video: OpenAI

The platform also introduces faster search input through trending searches and autocomplete suggestions, which OpenAI says improves overall search speed. The messaging integration now supports ChatGPT's answers and live sports updates via WhatsApp by messaging +1-800-242-8478, available in all regions where ChatGPT operates.

ChatGPT's search growth and revenue challenges

ChatGPT's search function has seen rapid growth in recent months. In the EU alone, ChatGPT Search reached approximately 41.3 million monthly users as of March 2025, nearly quadrupling its user base. However, these numbers still pale in comparison to Google's estimated 8.5 billion daily searches.

There's a key difference in how these platforms handle searches: Google responds to specific queries, while ChatGPT blends internet information into conversations when its search function is active. This approach likely boosts ChatGPT's search numbers, as many "searches" happen naturally during chats without a specific search intent. As a result, ChatGPT's billion-query milestone isn't directly comparable to traditional search engine metrics.

This distinction also affects revenue potential. Currently, AI chatbots like ChatGPT generate substantially fewer clicks to external websites compared to traditional search engines, creating a major obstacle for monetization.

OpenAI is working to address these challenges. According to the company's financial planning, the free version of ChatGPT is expected to generate significant revenue starting in 2026. However, this goal requires a fundamental shift in user behavior - specifically, encouraging more targeted product searches and active engagement with advertising and shopping links.

The recent shopping features are likely just the beginning of a broader transformation. To meet its revenue targets, OpenAI may need to significantly modify ChatGPT's user interface and experience. This could lead to a hybrid model that combines conversational AI with traditional e-commerce and search functions. The challenge lies in balancing these commercial goals with the conversational nature that has made ChatGPT popular.

Beyond commerce, accuracy remains a significant concern. A recent BBC study of four major AI systems - including ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, and Perplexity - revealed troubling results in news reporting. The study found that 51 percent of AI responses contained significant issues, ranging from basic factual errors to completely fabricated information.