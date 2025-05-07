ChatGPT sees about 50 percent more use on weekdays than weekends

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Content Summary

New data shows that ChatGPT use spikes during the workweek—a strong sign that people rely on it for professional and educational tasks. Compared to Instagram and X, the AI tool continues to expand its reach.

Ad

ChatGPT is now among the most-visited websites in the world. According to Similarweb, the AI service logged 4.786 billion visits in April 2025, putting it well ahead of X (formerly Twitter), which saw 4.028 billion in the same period. If current trends hold, ChatGPT is set to break into the top five most-visited websites globally.

The numbers show just how fast ChatGPT has grown, especially in recent months. At the start of 2025, it never managed to outpace X on any day. The first overlaps showed up in February. By March, ChatGPT was only trailing X on weekends, and in April, the gap nearly disappeared.

Share Recommend our article Share

Instagram.com still holds a slight lead over ChatGPT; on April 28, the two were separated by less than 13 million visits, according to Similarweb. But since Instagram sees much of its traffic on mobile, the gap is probably wider on phones.

Ad

Ad THE DECODER Newsletter The most important AI news straight to your inbox. ✓ Weekly ✓ Free ✓ Cancel at any time Please leave this field empty

A look at the weekly numbers shows that ChatGPT gets most of its traffic during the workweek. According to Similarweb, weekday use is about 50 percent higher than on weekends. The drop in activity on Saturdays and Sundays points to ChatGPT being used mainly for work, studying, research, writing, and other productive tasks.

The technical side reflects the same pattern. Artificial Analysis notes that OpenAI's API speeds up on weekends, when fewer people are online. With less traffic, requests get processed faster and response times drop.

ChatGPT leads the AI market—with a loyal following

Compared to other generative AI platforms, ChatGPT stands out for both its total users and its loyal user base, according to Similarweb. Most people who use ChatGPT don't use other AI tools at all.

Claude users, by contrast, are more likely to experiment and use multiple AI services at once. Almost 86 percent of Claude users also use ChatGPT.

Perplexity shows the same trend: 74 percent of Perplexity users also use ChatGPT, which offers similar or even more advanced features like ChatGPT Search and Deep Research. But the overlap is mostly one way—only about four percent of ChatGPT users also use Perplexity.

Google Gemini is gaining ground but still trails ChatGPT

Since the release of the Grok iOS app, Grok and Google's Gemini have been neck-and-neck in the race for iPhone market share. Gemini has picked up momentum lately, but still lags ChatGPT in both total usage and user loyalty. These numbers reflect iPhone usage in the US; Gemini likely sees stronger performance on Android devices, where Google controls the ecosystem.

Ad