AI in practice
ChatGPT sees about 50 percent more use on weekdays than weekends

GPT-Image-1 prompted by THE DECODER
ChatGPT sees about 50 percent more use on weekdays than weekends
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
New data shows that ChatGPT use spikes during the workweek—a strong sign that people rely on it for professional and educational tasks. Compared to Instagram and X, the AI tool continues to expand its reach.

ChatGPT is now among the most-visited websites in the world. According to Similarweb, the AI service logged 4.786 billion visits in April 2025, putting it well ahead of X (formerly Twitter), which saw 4.028 billion in the same period. If current trends hold, ChatGPT is set to break into the top five most-visited websites globally.

The numbers show just how fast ChatGPT has grown, especially in recent months. At the start of 2025, it never managed to outpace X on any day. The first overlaps showed up in February. By March, ChatGPT was only trailing X on weekends, and in April, the gap nearly disappeared.

Line chart: Daily visits to ChatGPT (green) and Instagram.com (blue) in April/May 2025, source: Similarweb.
ChatGPT has been able to catch up significantly with X in recent months and even overtook the website recently. | Image: Similarweb

Instagram.com still holds a slight lead over ChatGPT; on April 28, the two were separated by less than 13 million visits, according to Similarweb. But since Instagram sees much of its traffic on mobile, the gap is probably wider on phones.

A look at the weekly numbers shows that ChatGPT gets most of its traffic during the workweek. According to Similarweb, weekday use is about 50 percent higher than on weekends. The drop in activity on Saturdays and Sundays points to ChatGPT being used mainly for work, studying, research, writing, and other productive tasks.

Line chart: Daily visits to ChatGPT (green) and Instagram.com (blue) in April/May 2025, source: Similarweb.
ChatGPT has closed the gap with X (formerly Twitter) in recent months and recently pulled ahead. | Image: Similarweb

The technical side reflects the same pattern. Artificial Analysis notes that OpenAI's API speeds up on weekends, when fewer people are online. With less traffic, requests get processed faster and response times drop.

ChatGPT leads the AI market—with a loyal following

Compared to other generative AI platforms, ChatGPT stands out for both its total users and its loyal user base, according to Similarweb. Most people who use ChatGPT don't use other AI tools at all.

Bar chart: Percentage of ChatGPT visitors who also use DeepSeek, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, or Grok (Jan-Mar 2025).
Only a small share of ChatGPT users also use other generative AI tools—the opposite isn't true. | Image: Similarweb

Claude users, by contrast, are more likely to experiment and use multiple AI services at once. Almost 86 percent of Claude users also use ChatGPT.

Bar chart: Percentage of Claude visitors who also use ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Gemini, Perplexity, or Grok (Jan-Mar 2025).
A large majority of Claude users also use other generative AI apps, with ChatGPT being the most common overlap. | Image: Similarweb

Perplexity shows the same trend: 74 percent of Perplexity users also use ChatGPT, which offers similar or even more advanced features like ChatGPT Search and Deep Research. But the overlap is mostly one way—only about four percent of ChatGPT users also use Perplexity.

Since the release of the Grok iOS app, Grok and Google's Gemini have been neck-and-neck in the race for iPhone market share. Gemini has picked up momentum lately, but still lags ChatGPT in both total usage and user loyalty. These numbers reflect iPhone usage in the US; Gemini likely sees stronger performance on Android devices, where Google controls the ecosystem.

Line chart: Daily active users (iPhone, US) for Gemini (green) and Grok (blue) from February to April 2025.
Similarweb's data shows that both Grok and Gemini saw daily user growth, with Gemini experiencing bigger spikes toward the end of the observation period (February to April 2025). Still, this hasn't changed ChatGPT's dominant position. | Image: Similarweb
Summary
  • ChatGPT registered 4.786 billion visits in April 2025, surpassing X (formerly Twitter), which had 4.028 billion visits, and has seen steady growth recently.
  • Usage of ChatGPT is about 50 percent higher on weekdays compared to weekends, suggesting the tool is primarily used in professional and educational settings.
  • ChatGPT has the largest exclusive user base among AI services: while 86 percent of Claude users also use ChatGPT, most ChatGPT users do not use other AI tools.
Similarweb via X
