ChatGPT still leads the chatbot market but its dominance is slipping as Google's Gemini gains ground

ChatGPT still dominates the chatbot market, but its lead is shrinking. New data from Similarweb shows OpenAI's chatbot accounted for just 61.7 percent of global AI web traffic in February 2026, down from 75.7 percent twelve months earlier. The biggest winner is Google Gemini, which more than quadrupled its share from 5.7 percent to 24.4 percent over the same period. Grok (3.4 percent) and Claude (3.3 percent) have overtaken DeepSeek (3.2 percent) for the first time, claiming third and fourth place. Claude crossed the three percent mark for the first time in February, though it's much stronger in the B2B market, according to a separate study.

In absolute numbers, ChatGPT recorded 5.35 billion visits in February, while Gemini pulled in 2.11 billion. Grok came in at 298.5 million visits, Claude at 290.3 million, Deepseek at 246.4 million, and Perplexity at 153.8 million. Microsoft's Copilot stagnated at 1.1 percent market share, though that only reflects the web version. Microsoft's actual share of the enterprise market is likely much higher.

