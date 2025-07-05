AI and society
Matthias Bastian

ChatGPT usage for news surges as Google news searches decline

Sora prompted by THE DECODER
ChatGPT usage for news surges as Google news searches decline
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Data from Similarweb shows just how quickly ChatGPT is changing the way people get their news.

Ad

Over the past six months, the number of monthly active users on the ChatGPT app more than doubled, jumping 116% year-over-year. Web usage was up 52% during the same period.

The biggest shift is in how people access news. From January 2024 to May 2025, news-related prompts in ChatGPT soared by 212%, while comparable Google search queries dropped 5%. The trend began to accelerate in early 2025, marking a clear move toward AI-powered news consumption.

The shift is particularly evident in news access: between January 2024 and May 2025, the number of news-related prompts in ChatGPT rose by 212 percent, while comparable Google search queries fell by five percent in the same period. The trend accelerated significantly from the beginning of 2025.

Ad
Ad
Line chart: US news-related ChatGPT prompts +212% vs. Google searches −5% from Jan 2024 to May 2025
Between January 2024 and May 2025, news-related prompts in ChatGPT jumped 212% while Google News searches fell 5%, showing a rapid move to AI for news starting in early 2025. | Image: Similarweb

According to Similarweb, most news prompts in ChatGPT still focus on real-time topics such as stocks (33%), finance (21%), sports (17%), and weather (15%). However, the platform has seen the fastest growth in prompts related to politics, along with increases in queries about inflation, the economy, climate issues, and customs duties. Similarweb interprets this as a sign that users are moving beyond just headlines and looking for more explanation and context, rather than reports on isolated events.

ChatGPT is driving a surge in traffic for select news sites

ChatGPT referrals to news publishers have skyrocketed, at least for those outlets OpenAI has chosen to work with. Traffic jumped from under one million visits between January and May 2024 to over 25 million in the same period in 2025. The biggest winners are Reuters, the New York Post, Business Insider, the Guardian, and the Wall Street Journal - some of which have exclusive partnerships with OpenAI.

Bar charts: ChatGPT news referrals rose from <1 M to 25.2 M Jan–May 2025; top sites by referral share are Reuters 8.9%, NYPost 7.1%, BusinessInsider 6.5%.
ChatGPT referrals to news sites surged from under 1 million to over 25 million visits between January and May 2025, with Reuters (8.9%), the NY Post (7.1%), and Business Insider (6.5%) topping the list, thanks in part to exclusive OpenAI deals. | Image: Similarweb

But not every publisher is seeing these gains. CNN is absent from the top referral list, and the New York Times barely registers, likely because it restricts ChatGPT's access to its content. OpenAI's choice of partners is helping determine which outlets shape public opinion.

Meanwhile, Google's dominance as a news gateway is starting to decline, largely as a result of its own changes. Since rolling out AI Overviews in May 2024, the share of zero-click news searches - where users get answers without visiting news sites - climbed from 56% to 69%.

As a result, organic traffic to news publishers fell from more than 2.3 billion to under 1.7 billion visits, according to Similarweb. For many publishers, this is an existential threat, and the backlash is growing: EU publishers have started pushing back against Google's practices.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI and society

ChatGPT's bizarre child murder claims about Arve Hjalmar Holmen leave some questions unresolved

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • ChatGPT is increasingly being used for current information, reducing the visibility and reach of traditional news portals and challenging their established business models.
  • From January 2024 to May 2025, news-related prompts in ChatGPT surged by 212 percent, compared to only a five percent rise in similar Google searches; over 25 million visits were redirected from ChatGPT to news sites, representing more than a 25-fold increase year-over-year.
  • The shift primarily benefits media outlets with OpenAI partnerships, such as Reuters and Business Insider, while organizations like CNN and the New York Times see little or no representation.
Sources
Similarweb
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI's ChatGPT takes on unexpected role of cultural gatekeeper by censoring Scottish anthem

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Financial Times signs strategic partnership with OpenAI for ChatGPT

AI in practice
Update

New York Times may sue OpenAI, potentially altering the AI landscape forever

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

ChatGPT usage for news surges as Google news searches decline

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

"Cat attack" on reasoning model shows how important context engineering is

AI research

Apple's claims about large reasoning models face fresh scrutiny from a new study

AI in practice

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince sees trouble ahead for the open web

Google News