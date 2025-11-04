ChatGPT’s behavior on medical and legal topics stays the same despite online rumors

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Rumors on LinkedIn claim that ChatGPT is no longer allowed to give medical or legal advice, but OpenAI says that’s false. The company says the model’s behavior has not changed. Karan Singhal, OpenAI’s Head of Medical AI, says ChatGPT was never meant to replace expert advice, but can still help users understand complex medical or legal topics.

OpenAI’s usage policy change logs show no recent changes to how sensitive topics are handled. The most recent update on October 29, 2025, was made to "reflect a universal set of policies across OpenAI products and services."

