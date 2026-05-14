ChatGPT's web traffic share dropped from 78% to 54% in one year as Gemini quietly tripled its reach

Similarweb dropped new website traffic data for the major AI chatbots, and ChatGPT's lead is shrinking fast. Twelve months ago it held 77.6 percent of traffic; now it's down to 53.7 percent. Google Gemini is the biggest winner, jumping from 7.3 to 26.7 percent over the same stretch. Anthropic's Claude also saw strong gains, rising from 1.4 to nearly 8 percent. Deepseek slipped slightly from 6 to 4 percent, Grok stayed flat at around 3 percent, and both Copilot and Perplexity remain below 2 percent.

One big caveat: these numbers only cover website traffic. OpenAI and Anthropic in particular make much of their money through API access, coding tools, and desktop and mobile apps, none of which show up here. Google, on the other hand, can easily funnel users to Gemini through Android and Google Search, and that's almost certainly what's happening.

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