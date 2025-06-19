AI in practice
Chatterbox is a free open-source voice cloning model with emotional tone control

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Resemble AI has released Chatterbox, a free open-source voice cloning model that runs locally and supports emotional tone control like "dramatic" or "monotone." It clones voices using just a few seconds of audio and responds in under 200 milliseconds. The tool works on Windows, Mac, and Linux with 5–6 GB of video memory. All generated speech includes a faint watermark, "PerTh," to identify it as AI-made. According to Resemble AI, it performed better than ElevenLabs in blind tests. Currently, it only supports English.

Decoder EN demo (heightened emotional expression)

Chatterbox is licensed under MIT and targets developers. Check out the demo here.

