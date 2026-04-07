China actively targeting Taiwan's chip talent and technology, security report says

China is actively trying to poach Taiwan's semiconductor expertise and talent to circumvent international technology restrictions, according to a report from Taiwan's National Security Bureau cited by Reuters.

The report says China is using indirect channels to recruit talent, steal technology, and acquire controlled goods. Taiwan is home to TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a key supplier to Nvidia and Apple.

In the first quarter of 2026 alone, the report logged more than 170 million attempted cyberattacks on Taiwan's government network. The agency also warns that China could try to influence Taiwan's local elections later this year using deepfakes and fabricated polls.

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