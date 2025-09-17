AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

China orders Bytedance and Alibaba to cancel Nvidia AI chip purchases

According to the Financial Times, China has ordered leading tech firms including Bytedance and Alibaba to cancel orders for the RTX Pro 6000D, a chip designed specifically for the Chinese market. The Cyberspace Administration of China is seen as pushing this policy to reduce reliance on US technology.

The measure goes further than earlier guidelines, which only targeted the H20 chip, another Nvidia product adapted for China. The move also comes just after China accused Nvidia of violating competition law in connection with its Mellanox acquisition.

At the same time in the US, the House of Representatives is investigating the ties between Nvidia and Huawei spinoff Futurewei. Until 2024, Futurewei leased three buildings on Nvidia's Santa Clara campus. Lawmakers are now demanding access to documents over espionage concerns. Nvidia said its campus and intellectual property remained secure.

