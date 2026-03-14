China pushes OpenClaw "one-person companies" with millions in AI agent subsidies

The AI agent hype around OpenClaw has hit China hard. At least seven local governments rolled out funding programs within days, SCMP reports. The sheer pace suggests Beijing sees AI agents built on OpenClaw and similar frameworks as a potential driver for economic growth.

Hefei's tech district in Anhui province is offering up to 1.4 million dollars in subsidies for housing, offices, and computing power, partly to promote "one-person companies" where a single founder works with AI agents as employees. Shenzhen matched with up to 1.4 million dollars, Wuxi with around 700,000 dollars plus computing resources, Changshu with roughly 830,000 dollars, and Changzhou with about 700,000 dollars plus an extra 280,000 dollars for computing power. Nanjing is providing free office space and computing resources.

"Having AI work for [users], taking care of tasks on their behalf, offers an experience that goes beyond mere talk surrounding the technology," says Li Zhi, head of the Intelligent Institute at Analysys International. "It has tapped into a social sentiment and vision of productivity, ultimately fueling a nationwide craze that has swept up everyone, from tech geeks to ordinary users."

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