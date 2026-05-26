China reportedly now requires top AI researchers to get permission before leaving the country

China is restricting overseas travel for top AI professionals at private companies like Alibaba and DeepSeek. Government authorities now require people working on strategically important AI projects to get official permission before leaving the country, Bloomberg News reports, citing people familiar with the matter. The move isn't new. Back in March 2025, Beijing reportedly "advised" AI executives against traveling to the U.S. over concerns about data leaks, technology theft, and talent poaching.

The restrictions fit a larger pattern. China is shielding its AI industry—software and hardware—while cutting its reliance on foreign tech. Chinese chip makers now hold 41 percent of the domestic AI accelerator market, according to IDC. The government also blocked Meta's acquisition of agent startup Manus AI. China and the U.S. have been locked in a tech race over AI dominance for years.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1