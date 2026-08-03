China's MiniMax H3 is the first open model to top an AI video ranking

MiniMax releases H3 video model weights, putting an open model at the top of a video ranking for the first time. Artificial Analysis ranks H3 first in Video Editing, second in Text-to-Video, and third in Image-to-Video. The 33-billion-parameter model processes text, images, video, and audio together, generating four- to 15-second clips with stereo sound. According to the model card, a single prompt can include up to nine reference images, three video clips, and three audio clips.

Video by MiniMax H3

Two pieces remain closed, though. The 2K resolution module and H3-Context-IR, which translates prompts and reference material into a structured intermediate format, aren't included. Running H3 locally in ComfyUI tops out at 768p, and users will need to handle context prep themselves using MiniMax's published prompting guides. The open weights do allow fine-tuning on custom footage, characters, or a specific visual style. One catch on the license side: commercial use is only permitted for companies making under $20 million in revenue.

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ByteDance released its closed Seedance 2.5 the same day, which generates 30-second clips with built-in audio.