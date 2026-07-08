Chinese AI startup MiniMax plans to open-source a 2.7 trillion parameter model later this year

Chinese AI developer MiniMax is working on a new large language model with 2.7 trillion parameters. MiniMax plans to release the model as open source. That's according to The Information, citing two people familiar with the plans. The model would be larger than any other Chinese AI model currently on the market.

Internally, MiniMax calls it M3 Pro, though the name could change before launch. The two sources say a release could come as early as Q3. The company's current top model, M3, has 428 billion parameters. Larger models tend to perform better on tasks that require complex reasoning and multi-step instructions.

Chinese open-source models have gained traction with developers this year, especially those looking for cheap models to handle high-volume, less critical tasks. MiniMax competes with Zhipu, DeepSeek, and Moonshot AI. Recent reports, however, suggest the Chinese government wants to tighten controls on future releases of such models.

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