Chinese AI video model Kling 3.0 takes another step toward usable creative assets

Chinese company Kling has released video model 3.0. The new model is described as an "all-in-one creative engine" for multimodal creation. Key features include improved consistency for characters and elements, video production with 15-second clips and better control, and customizable multi-shot recording. Audio features now support multiple character references along with additional languages and accents. For image generation, Kling 3.0 offers 4K output, a new continuous shooting mode, and what the company calls "more cinematic visuals."

Ultra subscribers get exclusive early access through the Kling AI website. Official details on a general release, API access, or technical documentation aren't available yet. The Kling team published a paper on the Kling Omni models in December 2025. The YouTube channel "Theoretically Media" got early access and published a detailed first impression video. According to the channel, the model should roll out to other subscription levels within a week.

