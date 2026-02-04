Ad
Chinese AI video model Kling 3.0 takes another step toward usable creative assets

Matthias Bastian
Feb 4, 2026

Chinese company Kling has released video model 3.0. The new model is described as an "all-in-one creative engine" for multimodal creation. Key features include improved consistency for characters and elements, video production with 15-second clips and better control, and customizable multi-shot recording. Audio features now support multiple character references along with additional languages and accents. For image generation, Kling 3.0 offers 4K output, a new continuous shooting mode, and what the company calls "more cinematic visuals."

Ultra subscribers get exclusive early access through the Kling AI website. Official details on a general release, API access, or technical documentation aren't available yet. The Kling team published a paper on the Kling Omni models in December 2025. The YouTube channel "Theoretically Media" got early access and published a detailed first impression video. According to the channel, the model should roll out to other subscription levels within a week.

Source: Kling AI