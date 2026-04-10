CIA plans to integrate AI assistants into all analysis platforms

According to CIA Deputy Director Michael Ellis, the agency recently produced its first fully autonomous intelligence report using AI, Politico reports. Over the next few years, AI assistants will be integrated into all of the agency's analysis platforms. These tools are meant to help analysts with tasks like drafting assessments, verifying findings, and identifying trends.

Ellis stressed that humans will continue to make the important decisions. The CIA tested 300 AI projects over the past year, covering areas like data processing and language translation. The agency's expanded Center for Cyber Intelligence, which oversees the CIA's covert hacking operations, is also set to make greater use of AI and emerging technologies.

Ellis also took an indirect shot at Anthropic, saying the CIA won't let private companies dictate how it uses their technology. Anthropic is currently in a dispute with the Pentagon after the company tried to contractually restrict its models from being used for lethal strikes and mass surveillance. The Pentagon has since classified Anthropic as a supply chain risk. Ellis also warned that China has made significant technological gains.

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