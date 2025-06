Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Claude, the chatbot from AI startup Anthropic, will soon be able to handle ten times more content in its "Projects" feature. If a user exceeds the regular limit, a new "Retrieval" mode will automatically turn on to expand the chatbot’s memory. This upgrade will roll out to all paid Claude plans in the coming days.