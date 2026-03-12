Ad
Claude can now create interactive charts and visualizations directly in chat

Maximilian Schreiner
Mar 12, 2026

Anthropic has launched a new beta feature for its AI chatbot Claude: the ability to generate interactive diagrams, charts, and visualizations directly within the conversation. The feature builds on a preview called "Imagine with Claude" from last fall, combining it with the existing "Artifacts" functionality - but embedded right in the chat flow instead of in a side panel, and labeled as "temporary," according to Anthropic.

Claude decides on its own when a visualization would be helpful, though users can also request one directly. Examples include interactive compound interest curves, an interactive decision tree, and a clickable periodic table. The feature is available across all pricing tiers.

Source: Anthropic