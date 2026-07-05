Claude Code and Fable 5 ported the 2003 PC game Command & Conquer to native iOS in "a few hours"

A Google Deepmind developer ported "Command & Conquer: Generals Zero Hour" to iPhone and iPad. Ammaar Reshi, Lead Product and Design for Google AI Studio, used Anthropic's Claude Code with Fable 5. The 2003 real-time strategy game runs natively on ARM64 with no emulator. Campaign, skirmish, and "Generals Challenge" all work with touch controls. The graphics pipeline translates DirectX 8 to Apple's Metal API through several intermediate steps.

Reshi says the first build took about 40 minutes, followed by "a few hours" of debugging. Over two days, Reshi burned through his entire Claude Max quota. When asked why he used a competitor's product, Reshi replied that "you can love the AI space and respect the competition while still being fully focused on building the best answer. It’s a long game."

Reshi published the full source code on GitHub as open source. Game assets aren't included, so you need your own copy, available on Steam for about $5, if you want to try it out. On iPads, the game can crash during long sessions because of high memory usage. An engineering log documents every bug and fix.

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