Claude Code now has a built-in browser that lets the AI read, click, and type on external websites

Anthropic added an integrated browser window to Claude Code. Claude can now open, read, click, and type on web pages directly inside the app. That includes documentation sites, issue trackers, and similar resources. The browser works like a tab-based browser and opens with a keyboard shortcut. Claude uses the same tools it already uses to preview local apps, but with extra safety checks. Classifiers screen any write actions on external sites, and Claude won't buy anything, create accounts, or bypass CAPTCHAs without user consent. The browser runs on a clean profile with no saved logins.

Organizations can restrict access to external sites through an allowlist or disable the browser tools entirely, as Anthropic announced on X. Anyone who wants Claude to act within their own logged-in sessions should use the Chrome extension instead.

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