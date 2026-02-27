Claude Code now remembers your fixes, your preferences, and your project quirks on its own

Claude Code now remembers what it learns across sessions - automatically tracking debugging patterns, project context, and preferred working methods without manual input. Previously, users had to log this information themselves or use /init to populate CLAUDE.md files. The new auto-memory function builds on that that: Claude creates a MEMORY.md file per project, stores its findings, and pulls them up automatically in later sessions. Work through a tricky debugging problem once, and you won't have to explain the fix again. Users can also explicitly ask Claude to save specific information. The feature is on by default and can be disabled via /memory, the settings file, or an environment variable.

Another recent update: locally running sessions can now be continued on the go via smartphone, tablet, or browser at claude.ai/code - without data migrating to the cloud.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1