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Claude Code runs a GitHub repo's hidden malware without verification, giving attackers full control

Matthias Bastian
Matthias Bastian View the LinkedIn Profile of Matthias Bastian
Jun 29, 2026

Security researchers at 0DIN, Mozilla's GenAI bug bounty platform, found a new attack vector targeting developers' machines. Through a normal-looking GitHub repository, attackers can gain full control via indirect prompt injection as soon as someone uses an AI coding tool like Claude Code on it.

A setup script in the repo pulls a command from a DNS entry at runtime and executes it. The malicious code never exists in the repository itself, making it invisible to scanners, code reviews, and the AI agent. Claude Code hits a routine error message during setup, automatically runs the script, and opens a reverse shell to the attacker. From there, the attacker can grab API keys and login credentials and maintain persistent access. One repo link in a job posting, tutorial, or Slack message is enough to compromise anyone who opens it with an AI coding tool.

The fix, according to the researchers: AI agents should show what's in a setup script before running it. And developers should treat setup instructions in third-party repos as untrusted code.

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Source: 0din