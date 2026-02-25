Claude Code sessions now accessible from any device

Claude Code users can now continue a locally running programming session from their smartphone, tablet, or browser. The session keeps running on the user's own machine - no data moves to the cloud. Local files, servers, and project configurations all remain accessible. Users connect through claude.ai/code or the Claude app for iOS and Android and can switch seamlessly between terminal, browser, and phone. If the network drops, the session automatically reconnects, though it ends after roughly ten minutes offline.

The feature is initially available as a research preview for Max subscribers, with Pro users next in line. Unlike Claude Code on the web, which has been running tasks in Anthropic's cloud environments since last year, remote control sessions run entirely on the user's own computer.

Anthropic is aggressively building out Claude Code, adding automated code reviews and GitHub integrations. The company is also raising $10 billion at a $350 billion valuation. Inventor Boris Cherny says the new Claude Cowork tool was built almost entirely with Claude Code itself.

