Claude Code's new Ultraplan feature moves task planning to the cloud

Anthropic has added a feature called "Ultraplan" to Claude Code that moves the planning phase of programming tasks to the cloud. Developers start a planning job in the terminal, Claude works out the plan on the Claude Code web interface, and the terminal stays free for other work meanwhile.

The documentation on code.claude.com lists three differences compared to local planning: users can leave comments on individual sections of a plan rather than responding to the whole thing at once, planning runs in the background in the cloud, and the finished plan can be executed either in the browser or back in the terminal. The browser interface also supports inline comments, emoji reactions, and revision requests.

Using Ultraplan requires a Claude Code web account, a GitHub repository, and at least version 2.1.91 of Claude Code. It doesn't work with Amazon Bedrock, Google Cloud Vertex AI, or Microsoft Foundry. Anthropic employee Thariq noted on X that Ultraplan consumes roughly the same number of tokens as the previous plan mode. The feature is currently available as a preview for anyone who has activated Claude Code on the web.

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