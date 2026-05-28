Claude company Anthropic nears a trillion-dollar valuation after raising $65 billion in Series H

Anthropic has raised $65 billion in a Series H financing round, putting its valuation at $965 billion. Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks, and Sequoia Capital led the round. According to Anthropic CFO Krishna Rao, the money will go toward safety research, computing capacity, and expanding products like Claude Code and Cowork. Annualized revenue crossed the $47 billion mark in May 2026.

The round also includes a previously announced $15 billion from cloud providers, with $5 billion of that from Amazon. Anthropic has also signed agreements with Google, Broadcom, and SpaceX for a combined total of more than ten gigawatts of computing capacity. Strategic partners like Micron, Samsung, and SK hynix participated as well.

Anthropic says Claude is the first western frontier AI model available on all three major cloud platforms: AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

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