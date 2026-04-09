Claude Cowork expands to all paid plans on macOS and Windows with new org controls

Claude Cowork is now available on all paid plans for macOS and Windows. Anthropic is also rolling out organizational controls: role-based access, per-team budget limits, usage analytics, and OpenTelemetry monitoring. A new Zoom connector pulls meeting summaries and tasks directly into Cowork, and admins can restrict specific connector actions like write access.

Claude Cowork is essentially the non-developer version of Claude Code, Anthropic's AI tool that's become popular with programmers. According to Anthropic, knowledge workers in marketing, finance, and law are using the assistant for things like project reports, presentations, and research.

The key difference between Cowork and Claude Chat on the web is that it can access files directly on your local hard drive. The desktop app is available at claude.com/download. Like all agentic systems, it's vulnerable to new cybersecurity risks like prompt injections.

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Anthropic partner Microsoft has adapted the Cowork technology for Microsoft Copilot. A version is currently in testing and expected to roll out more broadly soon.