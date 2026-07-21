Claude Cowork learns new skills through screen recordings and voice-over explanations

Anthropic has added a new feature to its AI assistant Claude Cowork that lets users record custom skills in the desktop app. Users record their screen while completing a task and narrate what they're doing via voice. Claude Cowork then converts the recording into a reusable skill and saves it. When the same task comes up again, the saved skill can run directly instead of requiring users to repeat every step manually.

The feature is accessible through the "+" menu in Cowork, the workspace section of the Claude desktop app. "Record a skill" is available to users on the Pro, Max, and Team plans. OpenAI offers a similar feature in its Codex tool, which can also record workflows and replay them as reusable skills.

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