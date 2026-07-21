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Claude Cowork learns new skills through screen recordings and voice-over explanations

Matthias Bastian
Matthias Bastian View the LinkedIn Profile of Matthias Bastian
Jul 21, 2026

Anthropic has added a new feature to its AI assistant Claude Cowork that lets users record custom skills in the desktop app. Users record their screen while completing a task and narrate what they're doing via voice. Claude Cowork then converts the recording into a reusable skill and saves it. When the same task comes up again, the saved skill can run directly instead of requiring users to repeat every step manually.

Claude Cowork's "Record a skill" feature captures screen activity, clicks, typing, and voice, then turns it all into a repeatable skill. | Image: Anthropic

The feature is accessible through the "+" menu in Cowork, the workspace section of the Claude desktop app. "Record a skill" is available to users on the Pro, Max, and Team plans. OpenAI offers a similar feature in its Codex tool, which can also record workflows and replay them as reusable skills.

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Source: Claude via X