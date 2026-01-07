Claude creator Anthropic reportedly hits $350 billion valuation as it raises another $10 billion

Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, is raising $10 billion at a valuation of $350 billion - nearly double its $183 billion valuation from just four months ago. Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and Coatue Management are leading the round, which is expected to close in the coming weeks. The final numbers could still shift, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This new capital comes on top of the up to $15 billion that Nvidia and Microsoft plan to invest in the company. As part of that arrangement, Anthropic will purchase $30 billion worth of computing capacity from Microsoft Azure running Nvidia systems. The company expects to break even for the first time in 2028.

Anthropic's raise follows xAI's recent announcement of a $20 billion funding round at a valuation exceeding $230 billion. OpenAI is also reportedly planning its next round of up to $100 billion at a $750 billion valuation. Based on these numbers, the AI investment boom isn't cooling off anytime soon in 2026.

