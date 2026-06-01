Claude maker Anthropic files for IPO with the SEC

Anthropic has confidentially filed a draft registration for an IPO with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Claude maker announced today. After its last funding round of $65 billion, Anthropic is valued at just under $1 trillion. An IPO would likely push that number even higher.

Anthropic filed a so-called S-1 registration, which clears the path for a public listing once the SEC review wraps up. The number of shares and the price haven't been set yet. Whether and when the IPO actually happens depends on market conditions and other factors, the company said.

Anthropic is structured as a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), a corporate form that tries to balance social benefit with profit. Its biggest rival, OpenAI, is also working on its own IPO plans.

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