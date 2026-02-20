Ad
Claude now available directly in PowerPoint for Pro users

Maximilian Schreiner
Feb 20, 2026

Anthropic brings Claude's PowerPoint integration to Pro subscribers. Max, Team, and Enterprise customers get access too. The feature is currently in beta as a Research Preview.

Claude can create, edit, and generate full presentations from text descriptions directly inside PowerPoint. The model reads layouts, fonts, and colors from the slide master, so changes match the existing design. The add-in is available through the Microsoft Marketplace.

That said, users on the Marketplace are already reporting error messages and other issues. Anthropic itself notes that Claude can make mistakes and recommends reviewing all results.

