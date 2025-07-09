AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Claude now connects with Canvas, Panopto, and Wiley for educational access

Anthropic is rolling out new integrations for its Claude AI chatbot, connecting it with the Canvas learning platform, Panopto, and Wiley. Students can access lecture recordings, academic literature, and other course materials directly in Claude. Wiley supplies scientific resources, while Panopto provides lecture transcripts. The integration uses Anthropic's own Model Context Protocol (MCP), and the connection with Canvas is based on the Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI) standard.

Anthropic says all conversations are private by default and aren't used for training. Partners include the University of San Francisco School of Law and Northumbria University.

