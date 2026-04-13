Claude now works across all three major Office apps
Anthropic brings Claude directly into Microsoft Word. Anthropic already offered Claude add-ins for Excel and PowerPoint. Now the company is rounding out its Microsoft Office integration with a Word add-in.
The AI can rewrite highlighted text, respond to comments in a document, and insert changes as tracked changes that users can accept or reject individually. Context can be shared across the Word, PowerPoint, and Excel add-ins.
Claude for Word is currently in beta for Team and Enterprise plans and can be installed through the Microsoft Marketplace. Supported file formats include .docx and .docm.
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