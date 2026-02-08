Claude Opus 4.6 takes the top spot on Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index, but OpenAI's Codex 5.3 looms
Claude Opus 4.6 is the new top-ranked AI model, at least until Artificial Analysis finishes benchmarking OpenAI's Codex 5.3, which will likely pull ahead in coding. Anthropic's latest model leads the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index, a composite of ten tests covering coding, agent tasks, and scientific reasoning, with first-place finishes in agent-based work tasks, terminal coding, and physics research problems.
Running the complete test suite costs $2,486, more than the $2,304 required for GPT-5.2 at maximum reasoning performance. Opus 4.6 consumed roughly 58 million output tokens, twice as many as Opus 4.5 but significantly fewer than GPT-5.2's 130 million. The higher total price comes down to Anthropic's token pricing of $5 and $25 per million input and output tokens, respectively.
Opus 4.6 is available through the Claude.ai apps and via Anthropic's API, Google Vertex, AWS Bedrock, and Microsoft Azure.
