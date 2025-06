Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Anthropic has added three premium features to Claude Pro, previously only for Max, Team, and Enterprise users. Claude Code allows command-line coding tasks. A new integration tool connects Claude to apps like Jira, Zapier, and Asana. The research feature now offers deep analysis from web and data sources, similar to deep research capabilities from Google and OpenAI. All features are included in the current Pro plan at no extra cost.

