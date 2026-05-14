Claude subscriptions get separate budgets for programmatic use, billed at full API prices
Key Points
- Anthropic is restructuring the billing for paid Claude subscriptions starting June 15, separating programmatic usage, including SDKs, command lines, and third-party tools, into its own monthly credit pool.
- Until now, programmatic and regular chat usage shared the same limits, which strained Anthropic's flat-rate model due to the resource-heavy nature of third-party tool integrations.
- Going forward, programmatic usage will be charged at full API rates from the new credit, effectively making Claude more expensive for heavy users of third-party applications.
Starting mid-June, paying Claude subscribers will receive a dedicated monthly budget for SDK, command-line, and third-party tool usage. It sounds like a bonus, but it's billed at full API rates.
Anthropic is shaking up how it bills paid Claude subscriptions. Starting June 15, users will get a dedicated monthly credit for programmatic use, completely separate from their existing interactive usage limits. The credit covers the Claude Agent SDK, the
claude -p command-line tool, Claude Code GitHub Actions, and any third-party apps built on the Agent SDK.
Until now, SDK and
claude -p usage shared the same rate limits as Claude Code and chat. But as third-party tools like Conductor and OpenClaw started tapping into the Agent SDK, heavy usage burned through monthly budgets fast, throwing off Anthropic's flat-rate pricing model. During the wave of interest around OpenClaw, Anthropic had already introduced a restriction specifically targeting that and similar tools. The new policy is a broader measure that covers all third-party usage going forward.
Heavy programmatic use now costs more than before
Anthropic developer Lydia Hallie visualized the two separate pools in a tweet: one for interactive use with the same limits as before and one for programmatic use with the new included credit, billed at API rates.
Hallie says "you don't pay extra," but that's only half the story. Until now, programmatic usage counted against the heavily subsidized subscription limits. Starting June 15, it gets deducted from a separate credit pool at full API rates instead.
The credit itself is new and technically an add-on, but it almost certainly won't cover the kind of volume subscribers could previously squeeze out of their flat-rate plan. What looks like a nice perk at first glance actually means programmatic requests will end up costing more than they used to.
Credit amounts vary by plan
How much credit you get depends on your subscription tier. Pro users get $20, Max 5x users get $100, and Max 20x users get $200. For Team subscriptions, it's $20 per seat on the Standard tier and $100 on Premium. Enterprise customers get varying amounts based on seat type. The credit resets every billing cycle and expires if you don't use it.
Once you burn through your credit, you can keep going with so-called Usage Credits, which are billed at API prices and can be toggled on and off. If you turn off Usage Credits, you'll have to sit tight until your credit resets with the next billing cycle.
There's nothing users need to do right now. Anthropic says it'll send out an email on June 8 so subscribers can activate their credit. The change goes live on June 15.
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