Claude users can access Microsoft 365 data and search enterprise resources within chat

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Anthropic's Claude now integrates directly with Microsoft 365, letting users pull in content from Outlook, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Teams. This means emails, calendars, and documents can show up right in a Claude chat, making it easier to bring company data into the conversation.

Anthropic is also adding a centralized search that covers company resources like HR documents and team guidelines. These features are available to Claude Team and Enterprise users, but admins have to enable them first.

The rollout follows Microsoft's recent Copilot integration in Windows, showing just how closely the competition for AI in the workplace is tied to the digital office ecosystem.

