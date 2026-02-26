Claude's Cowork desktop app now runs scheduled tasks so your AI assistant works while you sleep

Anthropic's AI assistant Claude is picking up new features in its desktop app Cowork. Users can now set up scheduled tasks that Claude handles automatically at set times, things like a morning briefing, weekly spreadsheet updates, or Friday presentations for the team.

Anthropic also points to the plugins already available that give Cowork specialized knowledge in areas like design, technology, and law. A full overview of available plugins is here. Moreover, there's a new "Customize" section in Cowork's sidebar where users can manage all their plugins, skills, and connections from one place.

Cowork is available as a research preview for macOS and Windows, open to all paying Claude subscribers. As with any agent-based AI system, there are cybersecurity considerations. It's worth being careful about which parts of your computer you give the software access to.

