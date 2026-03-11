Claude's Excel and PowerPoint add-ins now share context across apps

Anthropic is updating its Claude add-ins for Excel and PowerPoint with shared context, reusable workflows, and broader cloud support.

Anthropic is adding three new features to its Claude for Excel and Claude for PowerPoint add-ins. The two add-ins now share conversation context, so Claude can read cell values, write formulas, and edit slides in a single session without users having to repeat information.

The company is also introducing what it calls Skills, reusable workflows that teams can share as one-click actions for tasks like financial model reviews or deck analysis. A preinstalled starter set covers common use cases.

Both add-ins are now available through Amazon Bedrock, Google Cloud Vertex AI, and Microsoft Foundry, letting companies pick the cloud provider that works best for them. All features are available to paying users on Mac and Windows.

Many of these capabilities are already built into the Claude app itself, particularly in Cowork mode, which is now also part of Microsoft's Copilot.