Claude's new "Dreaming" feature is designed to let AI agents learn from their mistakes

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Anthropic is expanding its Claude Managed Agents platform, launched in April, with three new features for making AI agents more reliable and adaptive in real-world use.

A novel addition is "Dreaming," a process that reviews past agent sessions, spots patterns, and shares insights across sessions, such as recurring errors or proven workflows.

Technically, Dreaming runs as an asynchronous job: it reads an existing memory store and optionally up to 100 past sessions, cleans up duplicates and outdated entries, and builds a new, organized memory from them. The original memory stays intact. Claude Opus 4.7 and Claude Sonnet 4.6 are currently supported, and billing follows standard API token pricing.

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Outcomes: Separate evaluator checks agent results against fixed criteria

Outcomes and Multiagent Orchestration are moving from research preview to public beta. With Outcomes, developers define a rubric: a document with specific success criteria like "The CSV file contains a price column with numerical values."

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A separate evaluator (grader) then checks the agent's output against these criteria in its own context window, without being influenced by the agent's reasoning. If the result doesn't meet the specs, the grader identifies the gaps, and the agent revises its work, up to three times by default, with a maximum of 20 attempts.

Multiagent orchestration: Coordinator distributes work to specialized sub-agents

With multiagent orchestration, a lead agent (coordinator) manages the work of several specialized agents. Each agent runs in its own thread with an isolated context, its own model, system prompt, and dedicated tools, but they all share the same file system. The coordinator can hand out tasks in parallel, like delegating code review and test creation to different agents at the same time. The system supports up to 20 different agents and a maximum of 25 threads running simultaneously.

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Dreaming is available as a research preview, and developers can request access through a form on the Claude website. Outcomes, Multiagent Orchestration, and Memory are available as public betas as part of Anthropic's Managed Agents platform. More details can be found in the documentation, on the Claude blog, and in the Claude Console.