Claude's voice mode now runs on Anthropic's most capable models across all platforms

Anthropic has expanded Claude's voice mode to run on the more powerful Opus and Sonnet models, not just Haiku. Users can switch models mid-conversation across the mobile app, desktop app, and web chat. The mode supports eleven languages and can tap into connected tools like Gmail, Google Calendar, or Slack to compose and send emails by voice.

OpenAI's GPT-Live uses full-duplex audio, speaking and listening at the same time, while Claude uses a turn-based system that waits for the user to finish before responding. Google's Gemini Live takes a similar approach but is limited to smartphones. In practice, both OpenAI and Google feel more natural thanks to better speech processing. All three handle voice-based searches well, but Claude's edge is tool integration: Anthropic is currently the only provider that lets users compose and save an email directly from audio mode.

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