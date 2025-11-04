Coca-Cola once again turns to AI for its global "Holidays Are Coming" Christmas campaign

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Coca-Cola is using artificial intelligence again this year for its worldwide “Holidays Are Coming” Christmas ads. After criticism of last year's AI-driven campaign, the company partnered this time with studios Silverside AI and Secret Level, producing new videos with noticeably fewer AI-related glitches.

According to Chief Marketing Officer Manolo Arroyo, production and editing ran significantly faster and cheaper than with traditional shoots - about a month instead of a full year. The AI generated over 70,000 video clips, which artists then refined and polished. Coca-Cola says it plans to expand its use of AI in future projects.

