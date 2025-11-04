AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Coca-Cola once again turns to AI for its global "Holidays Are Coming" Christmas campaign

Coca-Cola is using artificial intelligence again this year for its worldwide “Holidays Are Coming” Christmas ads. After criticism of last year's AI-driven campaign, the company partnered this time with studios Silverside AI and Secret Level, producing new videos with noticeably fewer AI-related glitches.

According to Chief Marketing Officer Manolo Arroyo, production and editing ran significantly faster and cheaper than with traditional shoots - about a month instead of a full year. The AI generated over 70,000 video clips, which artists then refined and polished. Coca-Cola says it plans to expand its use of AI in future projects.

Sources
WSJ
