Maximilian Schreiner

Cognition AI has acquired rival Windsurf

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Cognition AI, the startup behind the Devin coding assistant, has acquired rival Windsurf. The deal comes after Google licensed parts of Windsurf’s technology for $2.4 billion and hired away several key executives, moves that weakened Windsurf as an independent company. OpenAI was also interested in acquiring Windsurf, but didn’t close a deal. As part of the acquisition, all Windsurf employees are set to benefit financially. Staff with equity will receive early payouts, while others will get partial ownership stakes. The move comes amid intensifying competition among major tech companies like OpenAI, Meta, and Google for top AI talent.

Sources
NYT
Update

