AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

Cognition is seeking over $300 million in new funding at a $10 billion valuation

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

According to Forbes, the AI startup Cognition is negotiating with investors for funding of over 300 million US dollars at a valuation of 10 billion US dollars. Founders Fund and Khosla Ventures are among those involved. As recently as March, Cognition was valued at 4 billion US dollars, led by 8VC, the company of Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale. According to a source, the talks have not yet been finalized. Cognition is known for its programming agent Devin and recently acquired the rest of the AI coding start-up Windsurf after its founders unexpectedly switched to Google and OpenAI's planned takeover fell through.

Ad

Cognition, the AI startup behind the Devin coding agent, is reportedly in talks with investors to raise over $300 million at a $10 billion valuation, according to Forbes. Investors involved include Founders Fund and Khosla Ventures. Just in March, Cognition was valued at $4 billion in a round led by 8VC, the venture firm founded by Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale. The current negotiations are not yet finalized.

Cognition recently acquired the remaining assets of Windsurf, another AI coding startup, after Windsurf's founder unexpectedly joined Google and a planned acquisition by OpenAI fell through.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Forbes
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Cognition AI has acquired rival Windsurf

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Cognition is seeking over $300 million in new funding at a $10 billion valuation

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice
Update

Google DeepMind's Gemini wins Mathematical Olympiad gold using only natural language

AI in practice

OpenAI launches new ChatGPT agent that automates complex tasks for Pro, Plus, and Team

AI in practice
Update

Kimi-K2 is the next open-weight AI milestone from China after Deepseek

Google News