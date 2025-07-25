Cognition is seeking over $300 million in new funding at a $10 billion valuation

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

According to Forbes, the AI startup Cognition is negotiating with investors for funding of over 300 million US dollars at a valuation of 10 billion US dollars. Founders Fund and Khosla Ventures are among those involved. As recently as March, Cognition was valued at 4 billion US dollars, led by 8VC, the company of Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale. According to a source, the talks have not yet been finalized. Cognition is known for its programming agent Devin and recently acquired the rest of the AI coding start-up Windsurf after its founders unexpectedly switched to Google and OpenAI's planned takeover fell through.

