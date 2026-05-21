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Cohere open-sources its strongest model yet

Maximilian Schreiner
Maximilian Schreiner View the LinkedIn Profile of Maximilian Schreiner
May 21, 2026

Canadian AI company Cohere is releasing its most powerful language model, Command A+, as open source under the Apache 2.0 license. The mixture-of-experts model has 218 billion parameters with 25 billion active, and already runs on two Nvidia H100 GPUs or a single Blackwell GPU, according to Cohere.

Command A+ is built for enterprise workflows like agentic tasks, RAG, and multilingual document processing. It supports 48 languages, handles text and images, and has a 128,000-token context window. Compared to its predecessor Command A Reasoning, scores jumped from 37 to 85 percent on the agent benchmark τ²-Bench Telecom and from 3 to 25 percent on the coding test Terminal-Bench Hard.

On the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index, the model hits just under 37 points - roughly on par with Claude 4.5 Haiku, Gemma 4 31B, and Mistral Medium 3.5. Weights are available on Hugging Face in several quantizations. Cohere recently acquired German AI company Aleph Alpha.

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Source: Command A+