Cohere open-sources its strongest model yet
Canadian AI company Cohere is releasing its most powerful language model, Command A+, as open source under the Apache 2.0 license. The mixture-of-experts model has 218 billion parameters with 25 billion active, and already runs on two Nvidia H100 GPUs or a single Blackwell GPU, according to Cohere.
Command A+ is built for enterprise workflows like agentic tasks, RAG, and multilingual document processing. It supports 48 languages, handles text and images, and has a 128,000-token context window. Compared to its predecessor Command A Reasoning, scores jumped from 37 to 85 percent on the agent benchmark τ²-Bench Telecom and from 3 to 25 percent on the coding test Terminal-Bench Hard.
On the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index, the model hits just under 37 points - roughly on par with Claude 4.5 Haiku, Gemma 4 31B, and Mistral Medium 3.5. Weights are available on Hugging Face in several quantizations. Cohere recently acquired German AI company Aleph Alpha.
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