AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Confident user prompts make LLMs more likely to hallucinate

GPT-Image-1 prompted by THE DECODER
Confident user prompts make LLMs more likely to hallucinate
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Many language models are more likely to generate incorrect information when users request concise answers, according to a new benchmark study.

Ad

Researchers at Giskard evaluated leading language models using the multilingual Phare benchmark, focusing on how often they "hallucinate," a term for when models produce false or misleading content, under realistic usage conditions. The first release from the benchmark focuses on hallucination, a problem that earlier research found to be responsible for over a third of all documented incidents involving large language models.

The findings suggest a clear pattern: many models are more likely to hallucinate when users ask for short answers or phrase their prompts in an overly confident tone.

Conciseness requests hurt factual accuracy

Prompts that explicitly ask for brevity, such as "Answer briefly," can reduce factual reliability across many models. In some cases, hallucination resistance dropped by as much as 20 percent.

Ad
Ad

According to the Phare benchmark, this drop is largely due to the fact that accurate refutations often require longer, more nuanced explanations. When models are pushed to keep answers short, often to reduce token usage or improve latency, they are more likely to cut corners on factual accuracy.

Some models are more affected than others. Grok 2, Deepseek V3, and GPT-4o mini all saw significant drops in performance under brevity constraints. Others, such as Claude 3.7 Sonnet, Claude 3.5 Sonnet, and Gemini 1.5 Pro, remained largely stable even when asked to respond concisely.

Sycophancy: When models go along with obviously false claims

The tone of the user's prompt also plays a role. Phrases like "I am 100% sure that..." or "My teacher told me that..." make some models less likely to correct false assertions. This so-called sycophancy effect can lower a model's ability to challenge incorrect statements by up to 15 percent.

"Models optimized primarily for user satisfaction consistently provide information that sounds plausible and authoritative despite questionable or nonexistent factual bases," the study explains.

Smaller models such as GPT-4o mini, Qwen 2.5 Max, and Gemma 3 27B are especially vulnerable to this kind of user phrasing. Larger models from Anthropic and Meta, including Claude 3.5, Claude 3.7, and Llama 4 Maverick, showed much less sensitivity to exaggerated user certainty.

Recommendation
AI in practice

OpenAI launches new reasoning model o3-mini for free ChatGPT and API

Heatmaps: Benchmarking language models for accuracy in debunking (user tone) & resistance to hallucinations (system prompts).
Phare benchmark results show major differences in how well language models resist hallucination and debunk false claims. Performance varies based on model architecture, user tone, and prompt style. | Image: Le Jeune et al

The study also shows that language models likely perform worse under realistic conditions, such as manipulative phrasing or system-level constraints, than in idealized test settings. This becomes especially problematic when applications prioritize brevity and user-friendliness over factual reliability.

Ranking (April 2025): Language models by hallucination resistance, Claude models and Gemini 1.5 Pro leading the way.
Hallucination resistance rankings from April 2025 highlight the consistent performance of Gemini and Claude models under pressure. | Image: Phare (Screenshot)

Phare is a joint project by Giskard, Google DeepMind, the European Union, and Bpifrance. The goal is to create a comprehensive benchmark for evaluating the safety and reliability of large language models. Future modules will examine bias, harmfulness, and vulnerability to misuse.

Full results are available at phare.giskard.ai, where organizations can test their own models or take part in further development.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • The Phare benchmark finds that language models are more likely to generate incorrect information when users ask for short answers or use a firm tone.
  • The study shows that smaller models suffer a bigger drop in factual accuracy under these conditions, while larger models like Claude 3.5 and Gemini 1.5 Pro handle them better.
  • Developed by Giskard, Google Deepmind, the EU, and Bpifrance, the benchmark aims to improve security assessments for language models, with further evaluations on bias, harmfulness, and misuse planned.
Sources
Phare Giskard.ai
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Popular AI benchmark LMArena allegedly favors large providers, study claims

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta Quest: Grab this brand new VR game for just 1 Cent VR Fitness on Meta Quest: Shed pounds with these workouts BMX Stunts in Mixed Reality on Meta Quest 3: We’re giving away free keys for this special VR app MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

OpenAI's o3 is less AGI than originally measured

AI research

Researchers use popular "Ace Attorney" video game to test how well AI can actually reason

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Confident user prompts make LLMs more likely to hallucinate

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice
Update

US Copyright Office says fair use does not cover AI trained on "vast troves of copyrighted works

AI and society

US think tank warns of "reverse brain drain" in China's AI sector

AI and society

Researchers used AI to manipulate Reddit users, scrapped study after backlash

Google News