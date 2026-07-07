Copilot goes cheap as Microsoft phases out OpenAI and Anthropic models to cut costs

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Microsoft is replacing AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic with its own in-house models across several Copilot products, including Excel and Outlook.

Microsoft's in-house MAI models are already processing tens of thousands of requests per week in Excel and Outlook, Bloomberg reports. Both apps previously relied more heavily on models from OpenAI and Anthropic.

The in-house models still handle only a small fraction of total requests, but Microsoft wants to keep cutting its spending on third-party AI over time. The MAI models are also available in GitHub Copilot, and a proprietary transcription model is expected to ship in Teams soon.

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At the Build conference, Microsoft unveiled seven new AI models, including MAI-Thinking 1, its first reasoning model. Microsoft claimed it could match Sonnet 4.6 and Opus 4.6 in coding based on human evaluations. But the benchmarks released at the time told a different story, with Thinking-1 trailing the competition from OpenAI and Anthropic by a wide margin and landing roughly on par with Deepseek V3.2.

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Customers may get less capable AI for the same price

For Copilot and Office customers, this could mean paying the same amount for weaker AI so that Microsoft can lower its own costs. Microsoft's head of AI, Mustafa Suleyman, openly acknowledged this plan in June: "We pay a lot of money to Anthropic—so our goal is to reduce and ultimately eliminate that cost." This is the same Microsoft that just argued vendor lock-in with OpenAI and Anthropic is a bad thing and that it wants to be a platform-neutral alternative.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also hinted that AI billing could shift further toward usage-based pricing instead of flat-rate subscriptions. One possible setup would make cheaper MAI models the default, with third-party models from OpenAI or Anthropic available as premium add-ons at extra cost. That way, Microsoft would pass its OpenAI and Anthropic expenses on to customers with a surcharge.

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Microsoft also claimed that the MAI models are trained on clean, commercially licensed data, making them safe for businesses. But according to the technical paper, Microsoft used the Common Crawl dataset, a collection of freely accessible web data whose use for AI training is not legally settled. Every other AI company does the same thing, but Microsoft portrays its own training data as particularly clean.