Coreweave signs multi-year cloud deal with Anthropic to power Claude

Coreweave has signed a multi-year cloud deal with AI startup Anthropic. The agreement will provide Anthropic with compute capacity for its Claude model family starting later this year. Financial details were not disclosed. Coreweave's stock rose more than 5 percent in premarket trading. The buildout will happen in phases, with the option to expand later.

For Coreweave, the Anthropic deal is part of a string of major contracts: last year, the company signed an $11.9 billion deal with OpenAI, followed by a $6.3 billion order with Nvidia in September, and just the day before, an expanded $21 billion deal with Meta. The Anthropic contract helps Coreweave diversify its revenue - until now, around 67 percent of its income came from Microsoft. Coreweave's stock is up about 29 percent year to date.

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